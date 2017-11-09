Cowboys' Elliott loses appeal again; ineligible to play Sunday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Cowboys' Elliott loses appeal again; ineligible to play Sunday

Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) -- A federal appeals court in New York City has denied Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's bid to keep a six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence on hold.

Elliott was in court and the denial of the injunction makes him ineligible in Sunday's game at Atlanta.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Elliott didn't meet the standards to continue blocking the suspension but ordered a hearing as soon as it could be scheduled.

He played the first eight games on three different legal reprieves. It wasn't immediately clear how soon the court would rule on Elliott's claim that he was treated unfairly by the NFL.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.