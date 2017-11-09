Patriots claim Martellus Bennett; Packers react to TE's release

The New England Patriots have claimed former Packers TE Martellus Bennett, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Bennett, who was waived by Green Bay yesterday, tallied 701 yards and seven touchdowns while playing an integral role for the Patriots' Super Bowl run in 2016.

On October 28, during the Packers' bye week, Bennett said on Instagram that he was "pretty sure" he would retire after this season. He was then suddenly sidelined with a shoulder injury after the team's first practice following the bye.

Packers veteran Ahmad Brooks seemed to hint that Bennett's retirement announcement was a ploy to get out of Green Bay. Brooks told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette Thursday, Bennett "was just talking crap." Wood reports Brooks does not believe Bennett was sincere about retirement.

#Packers OLB Ahmad Brooks said he asked Marty Bennett about the retirement announcement when players returned from the bye. "He said he was just talking crap," Brooks said. Brooks told me he does not believe Bennett was sincere about retirement. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 9, 2017

Per ESPN, in claiming Bennett, the Patriots inherit the three-year, $21 million contract that he had signed with the Packers. If the Patriots don't pick up a $2 million bonus early in the 2018 league year, Bennett would become a free agent again, and the Patriots wouldn't have any commitments on their salary cap, which also likely contributed to the team claiming him.