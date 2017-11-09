Red Kettle Campaign kicks off in Wausau

Familiar sounds of bells ringing return as Wausau's Salvation Army kicks off its annual Red Kettle campaign at Trigs.

This year's fundraising goal is $205,000.

Organizers said it's never too early to give.

"It's Christmas when you hear bells, right?" Asked Salvation Army Lieutenant Donna Thammavongsa. "And usually, people think of Santa Claus, but it's not really Santa Claus it's the spirit of giving, so when you hear bells and you hear that ringing it's the spirit of people giving back to their own community."

Bell ringers and red kettles can be found at multiple locations until right before Christmas.