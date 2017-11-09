Reaction pours in on proposal to lower Wisconsin’s legal drinking age

Reactions poured in on a proposal in Madison that would allow 19 to legally drink.

Three Republican lawmakers are behind the bill, including the former president of the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

"I think it's going to give our youth the opportunity to explore how you can manage your drinking and have a drink and be safe," said Danuta Hoffman of Wausau.

Some are in favor of the proposal.

"As long as people are responsible for it and they're making sure they're staying off the roads I think that if they're responsible enough then they should be able to drink," said Rosemary McClinton of Wausau.

"I would think it would bring more people in," agreed Cha Moua, the manager of 19th Hole Tavern in Wausau. "If the kids can sign up for the military they should be able to drink."

But the bill received received opposition from law enforcement and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

"It would be unfortunate in my opinion if the drinking age were lowered to 19 because we look at the data. The fact of the matter is that when the drinking age was changed to 21, it saved lives," said Detective Captain Matthew Barnes of the Wausau Police Department. "We had less young people dying in alcohol-related accidents and crashes on our roadways."

He said the department would enforce the measure if the bill were to become the law.

MADD released a statement reading inn part: "It would be irresponsible and quite frankly hard to understand why anyone would support, or even condone [such] an action."

The bill's sponsors said the change would save time and money, by being able to divert current funds spent on enforcing drinking laws.

Newsline 9 reached out to Governor Scott Walker's office to see if he would sign the measure and did not hear back.