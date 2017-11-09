Driving simulator demonstrates dangers of icy roads

The season of icy road conditions is upon us, and experts want to make sure drivers are using caution.

A driving simulator operated by Northcentral Technical College highlights the potential consequences. The most common one is spinning out.

"When you start spinning, first thing take your foot off the gas," said Bob Pound, an instructor at NTC. "Take it completely off, let that engine die down in speed. Don't brake, that's going to make conditions worse."

Pound also said road dangers exist, even if it's sunny out.

"Drifting snow coming across the highway, so where the municipality has cleared it, it freezes and refreezes," he said.