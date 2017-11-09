Falcons flying high into Level 4, just two wins shy of a gold ball

For the second straight year, the Abbotsford Falcons are soaring through the playoffs and have found themselves in Level 4, just one win shy of an appearance in the state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Friday night Abby will face Bangor, fresh off of an upset win against defending Division 7 state champion Edgar, at neutral site Chippewa Falls. Earlier in the week, Newsline 9's Morey Hershgordon caught up with the team as they continue to chase school history.

For the past four seasons, your season has never ended in October. Not a lot of programs can say that. How have you been able to maintain that level of success?

Adam Seefluth, senior: “It all started with the seniors when I was a freshman. They kind of started our program. Before that we had a defeated season, we didn’t have a win all season. Now as seniors, we have tried to instill that into the younger players the freshman and sophomores to keep that alive.”

Fletcher Henrickson, senior: “We're building a winning program here. All the younger guys coming up from middle school want to be a part of this culture. Coach Knapmiller has done a really great job of building a winning program."

You’re one win away from playing at Camp Randall stadium. What would it mean to be able to appear in a state championship game?

AS: “It would mean a lot. As a school we have never been to Camp Randall. It would be an honor to be the first senior class to make it down there. I've been there. I've been at a bunch of state games. Every time I’m there it gives me the chills. I can't imagine playing in it.”

FH: Every single guy on this team is chomping at the bit to play there. I went to state last year after we lost. It looked like a fun time. What could be better than that.

Jake Knapmiller, head coach: “That's the ultimate goal. I don't think anyone expected it at this point. We've been successful the last few years and yet people don't expect us to win the conference. Last week we were the underdog. To be in a situation where we're the underdog again to get to Madison, we embrace it. We like being the dark horse that nobody picks.

What are you most impressed with about Bangor and what will your team need to do on Friday to pull out a win?

AS: “It's going to take a team effort. 11 guys working as a team. No turnovers. They look really strong. Their big guys up front look incredibly strong. Coach has been preaching ball security every day.”

JK: “You run the stuff that got you there. You try to block out the noise. The news people coming to practice, but we allow the kids to be excited and enjoy this part. But when it comes to Friday night it's the same it's been for the last 12 weeks.”

After losing a heartbreaker to Loyal, 8-7, in the conference championship game, your team has bounced back nicely. How were you able to put that game behind you so fast in order to refocus for the playoffs?

AS: “The conference championship game was a heartbreaker. When we lost that game, right after we're like, 'We'd rather lift a gold ball than have a conference championship.' We feel that a state championship would be a lot sweeter.”

What is the most rewarding aspect of coaching at Abbotsford?

JK: “This community is special. You see it every week. You see people contributing to pay for fan buses and help us out with sandwiches, the little things. The fans are tremendous. We had a huge crowd in six inches of snow last week at Clear Lake. It's special that this community can come together from different areas, different interest and cheer these guys on.”