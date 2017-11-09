Portage County approves new ambulance after heated debate

The Portage County board approved a new ambulance for the county, but the decision didn't come without controversy.

At the meeting Thursday evening, several people spoke out against adding the ambulance because of the amount of paramedics on board.

Currently in Portage County, ambulances use two paramedics. The new ambulance, which will be stationed in Plover, will have an EMT and a paramedic. An EMT has less training than a paramedic has.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza along with others argued that having just one paramedic could impact the ability to save lives.

"I have a listing of all those things the state says two paramedics can do," said Wiza. "Reducing to one paramedic and one EMT should make people nervous."

Others at the meeting said an EMT and a paramedic is just fine to answer calls and that the priority is getting the extra ambulance within the county.

"It adds an ambulance to the village of Plover which quite frankly should have been out there five, ten years ago," said Portage County board chairman Philip Idsvoog. "If it didn't pass, you're probably six to seven more months before you get things started again."

In 2019, the state will mandate two paramedics inside the ambulance, therefore a change will have to come then.

However, the contract for the new ambulance is up next year so they could add a paramedic earlier than that.