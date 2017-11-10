Iowa couple sees three-legged deer in their backyard multiple times a year

It's not something you'd typically see in eastern Iowa, or ever.

A couple spots a three-legged deer just feet away from their home.

Waverly couple Peg and Steve Watson say they live in a wooded area, so they're used to seeing deer outside.

But one day, they were in their backyard when they noticed a three-legged deer just feet away.

The deer has been coming to their yard for over two years now. At one point, she even had a baby fawn with her.

Peg and Steve say she's become kind-of a friend, one they want to protect.

They tell hunters who come to hunt on their property that they can't shoot the deer.

Pictures from a trail camera in the backyard show what the deer looks like.

The couple says it doesn't look like the deer was injured or shot at any point. They believe the deer was born this way.