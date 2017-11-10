Report: Bennett suffered torn rotator cuff, but passed physical

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers waived TE Martellus Bennett because of a torn rotator cuff, according to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport tweeted Friday morning, "He may try to play through it, but if he cannot, the Patriots could put him on Injured Reserve. No risk for them."

Still, according to reports, Bennett passed his physical and was able to practice with New England on Friday morning. He had missed two straight weeks of practices with the Packers before being released.

Martellus Bennett, who arrived in NE with a torn rotator cuff, passed his physical and was at practice. He didn’t practice for 2 weeks in GB https://t.co/XMtj3Z3J2R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

The Patriots picked up Bennett the day after the Packers put him on waivers due to failure to disclose a medical condition.

Bennett played seven games with the Packers this season before injuring his shoulder.

Bennett appears to have a story to tell. He took to Twitter to say, "I'll tell y'all everything one day, but wow."

I'll tell y'all everything one day, but wow. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) November 10, 2017

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said he enjoyed coaching Bennett and wished him the best of luck.

"I don't have the answers to your questions outside that it was an injury situation and I enjoyed working with him in his time here," McCarthy said.