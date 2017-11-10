Veterans Day: Central Wisconsin events and special offers

Email Veterans Day events or offers to news@waow.com. This page will be updated through Friday, Nov. 10.

OFFERS

Offers are valid Saturday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise specified.

Applebees: Veterans and active-duty military with proof of service can choose a free meal from a select menu.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: A number of veteran- and military-related websites say veterans, active duty, reservists, Guard and spouses can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 9-12.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active and retired armed services members with proof of military service receive a free small order of wings with a side of fries.

Carnival Cruise Line offers special booking discounts for military personnel through Nov. 14, including a $50 on-board credit per cabin, a two-category upgrade, and reduced deposits from $99 per person, which can be combined with Early Saver rates. Guests who qualify can book up to two additional staterooms with the same bonuses and pricing.

Corner Cafe: All veterans and active military members are welcome at the Corner Cafe in Antigo for a free meal all day Saturday. 800 5th Ave Antigo, Wis.

Dell: Through Nov. 16, Dell is offering the military community 15% off Dell and Alienware personal computers. Verify and get an exclusive coupon at www.Dell.com/military.

Dollar General: Veterans, active military and their immediate family members get 11 percent off qualifying purchases in stores and online. Online use promo code VET17.

Dunkin' Donuts: Anyone who shows a military ID at participating restaurants on Veterans Day receives a free donate of their choice, no purchase necessary.

Enterprise Rent-a-Car: Active U.S. military members, veterans and dependents receive prepaid maintenance package ($300 value) with purchase of a used vehicle throughout the month of November for recommended maintenance expenses during the first years after purchase. Click here for details.

Fazoli's: All active, inactive and retired military personnel with ID or in uniform receive a free spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12. After Veterans Day, Fazoli's begins offering veterans and active-duty military a year-round, 10% discount on their orders with military ID or while in uniform.

Golden Corral: Monday, Nov. 13, is Military Appreciation Night. Any person who has served in the U.S. military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves) can receive a free dine-in meal from 5 to 9 p.m.

Great Clips: On Veterans Day, veterans and current military members receive a free haircut or gift card for a free haircut. Everyone else who purchases a cut gets a haircut card to share with a veteran they know. Haircut cards are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame : Free admission Nov. 11 for active and retired military members with military ID.

IHOP: On Friday, Nov. 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., retired and active-duty service members receive a free stack of Red, White & Blue pancakes or Red, White & Blue pancake combo. Throughout the month of November, IHOP restaurants donate $1 from every Red, White & Blue Pancake Combo to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation college scholarship fund.

Joann: Military service members and eligible family members receive 10 percent off their total purchase every day. Includes regular, sale price and clearance items; some exclusions apply. Present proof of military service, past or present, or Military Dependent ID at checkout.

Little Caesars Pizza: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., receive a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo with a pizza slice and 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Lowe's: Click here to enroll online for a 10 percent discount every day for current or veteran US armed forces members or their immediate family. See website for details and restrictions.

Michaels: Present your Military ID card at checkout for 15 percent off your entire purchase every day. Some exclusions apply.

National Parks. More than 100 National Parks waive the entrance fee for veterans on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden: Present proof of military service to receive a free Veterans Day meal from a special menu, with unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks.

Pizza Ranch: Active duty military and veterans receive 50% off your buffet purchase Nov. 6 - Nov. 10 and a free buffet on Nov. 11. Check local restaurant for participation. Offers may vary.

Red Robin: Receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries with proof of service.

Red Roof: Nov. 1 through Nov. 22, all active-duty military and veterans receive 40% off best available rates for stays between Nov. 1, 2017, and Feb. 28, 2018. Must book direct at 1-800-RED-ROOF (800-733-7663) or online at Red Roof 'Home for the Holidays'.

Sleep Number: Thanks to our military, our country sleeps easier. Click here to sign up for exclusive discounts for ordering in store, online or by phone through Nov. 19.

Sports Clips: Free haircuts for active-duty U.S. service members and veterans on Veterans Day with valid proof of service, at participating locations.

Starbucks: On November 11, any veteran, active duty military and military spouse will receive a free tall coffee. Through November 15, Starbucks donates $5 for every Veterans Day Starbucks Card purchase to veterans organizations Team Rubicon; Team Red, White & Blue; and The Mission Continues.

Super 8: Veterans get 20% off their next stay if booked through December 4.

Target: Click here to receive a one-time coupon for 10% off purchases through Nov. 11. All active duty military, veterans and their spouse and/or dependent children are eligible. Some product exclusions apply.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch, including beverage and sides, from a select menu.

US Army Corps of Engineers will waive fees for veterans, active and reserve component service members and their families at more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation facilities nationwide on Veterans Day. Click here for Wisconsin sites

Walgreens: On November 11, customers with a Walgreens Balance Rewards card and valid military ID or proof of service receive 20 percent off regular-price eligible store items at checkout. See stores for details and restrictions.

Westgate Resorts: Starting at 8 a.m. Central on Friday, Nov. 10, Gold Star families and active-duty military personnel who've served in combat and their families can register online for a free weekend at Westgate Resorts in Las Vegas December 8-10, 2017 or Orlando May 3-6, 2018. Offer for a free weekend is open to the first 1,500 families who register. Westgate will also offer a 25% discount on rooms at its 27 resorts to all military veterans, valid for travel through Nov. 10, 2018. See website for details.

EVENTS

Neillsville: Nov 11 event at The Highground at 12:00 p.m. Start of Names of KIA/MIA reading, 3:00 p.m. Veterans Day Ceremony.

Wausau: The Marathon County Public Library will celebrate Veterans Day with a special heroic story time on November 11 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the library's Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St.

10:30 a.m. at The Bunker -- This year's Veterans Day ceremony will be at the Bunker (formerly the American Legion) on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1001 Golf Club Rd.

Wisconsin Rapids: Nov. 11 event at 11:00 a.m. - Veterans Park, Wisconsin Rapids - hosted by VFW Post #2534.

1:00 p.m. - Wood County Veterans Memorial legacy stone ceremony - Wood County Court House - If inclement weather, then ceremony will take place at McMillan Memorial Library auditorium.

4:30 p.m. - Spaghetti Dinner - VFW Post #2534 Clubhouse on Reddin Road.

Wittenberg: Each year on November 11, at 11 a.m. sharp, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg honors our fallen warriors and current military veterans with a Flag Raising Ceremony for Veteran's Day.