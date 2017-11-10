Couple accused of exposing themselves to teen babysitters

A Racine County couple was arrested after they stripped down and exposed themselves to their two teen babysitters, a criminal complaint says.

The criminal says that Crystal and Justin Robinson appeared to be high or intoxicated.

"They went into the bathroom for a few minutes and when they came out both were naked," the complaint says.

Prosecutors said one of the girls, who was 15, was on the couch when the man "sat down on her lap area while he was naked."

The complaint says the couple invited her to get into bed with them in the basement and the girl, “believed that if she got into bed that Crystal and Justin would rape her."

The victims texted their mother, who called Racine County sheriff's deputies.

Investigators say they found drugs, nearly $600 in cash and several guns including an AR-15.

The criminal complaint said Crystal Robinson admitted to selling THC.

Justin Robinson "denied inviting the babysitter downstairs, agreed there would be no reason for her to lie, and stated he drank around 12-15 beers."

The couple is expected in court later this month.