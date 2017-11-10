Tripoli man's convictions in hours-long police standoff thrown out

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A judge has thrown out the convictions of a Tripoli man sentenced to three years in prison for his role in an hours-long standoff with police after a domestic dispute more than a year ago, according to online Oneida County court records.

Kenneth Welsh, 61, was convicted of first-degree reckless endangerment and operating a firearm while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, in a plea agreement that dismissed two other charges. He pleaded no contest and received the prison sentence in January.

During a hearing Wednesday, a judge allowed Welsh to withdraw his pleas as some "elements" related to the decision were not all provided, court records said.

The judge reinstated the original charges and set a status conference for Dec. 4. Welsh has been serving time at a state prison in Black River Falls, court records indicate.

Investigators said the April 19, 2016, standoff at a rural Tripoli home started when Welsh and his then-59-year-old wife got into an "altercation" in which she shot him in the arm in self-defense.

As the wife was fleeing in a car, Welsh shot into the vehicle's windshield but the bullet didn't penetrate the glass, the Oneida County Sheriff's Department said.

When deputies arrived, Welsh aimed a gun at them, the agency said. Bean bag rounds were used to help apprehend him after he was sitting on his porch with a gun.

Investigators found out Welsh was filing his home with propane.

Officers from seven area sheriff's departments rushed to the home following a 911 call reporting Welsh would blow up the home "if anyone shows up." The standoff lasted about four hours.

As part of his punishment, Welsh was ordered to spend two years on extended supervision after he was released from prison. He was given credit for 262 days already spent in jail.



