Martellus Bennett passes physical, practices with Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Martellus Bennett is practicing with the New England Patriots two days after he was released by the Green Bay Packers for failure to disclose a medical condition.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bennett arrived in New England with a torn rotator cuff and passed his physical.

Patriots beat reporter, Mark Daniels, wrote in the

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said he enjoyed coaching Bennett and wished him the best of luck.

"I don't have the answers to your questions outside that it was an injury situation and I enjoyed working with him in his time here," McCarthy said.

