Martellus Bennett passes physical, practices with Patriots

Martellus Bennett is practicing with the New England Patriots two days after he was released by the Green Bay Packers for failure to disclose a medical condition.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bennett arrived in New England with a torn rotator cuff and passed his physical.

Patriots beat reporter, Mark Daniels, wrote in the

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said he enjoyed coaching Bennett and wished him the best of luck.

"I don't have the answers to your questions outside that it was an injury situation and I enjoyed working with him in his time here," McCarthy said.

Playing through pain for New England but not Green Bay? Not a good look for Bennett, at all. https://t.co/J6hSqGg2Fy — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 10, 2017

Martellus Bennett, who arrived in NE with a torn rotator cuff, passed his physical and was at practice. He didn’t practice for 2 weeks in GB https://t.co/XMtj3Z3J2R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

This shit crazy bruuuuhhhhhh.... Wtf. Wow. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) November 10, 2017

I'll tell y'all everything one day, but wow. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) November 10, 2017

Just reported on @gmfb: The #Packers waived TE Martellus Bennett because of a torn rotator cuff, per sources. He may try to play through it, but if he cannot, the #Patriots could put him on Injured Reserve. No risk for them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

