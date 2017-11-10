Warming Center guests increase with cold temperatures

As the temperatures drop the number of guest at a Marathon County warming center increase.

The Wausau Community Warming Center opens every year from November to the end of April.

Directors said the center has a maximum of 25 guests. The early cold weather forces them to ask other organizations for assistance.

"I do anticipate that number to go up as the winter continues," said Warming Center Coordinator Tracy Rieger.

The center provides beds, foods, showers and other needs to guest who come by to stay out of the cold.