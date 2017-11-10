WI senator reacts to allegations against Roy Moore - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WI senator reacts to allegations against Roy Moore

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is reacting to the sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Moore is denying allegations he engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old back in the 1970s, calling them false and a "desperate political attack." Three other women were included in a Washington Post report.

"If those allegations are true, there's no way he should run for or serve on the United States Senate," Johnson told Newsline 9 in an interview Friday.

President Donald Trump also called for Moore to step aside.

Moore's election is slated for Dec. 12.

ABC News contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.