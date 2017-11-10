Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Forest Co. tribal leader

CRANDON (WAOW) - The chairman of the Sokaogon Band of Lake Superior Chippewa failed Friday to convince a judge to throw out charges accusing him of assaulting a tribal employee, according to online Forest County court records.

Chris McGeshick, 52, of Crandon is charged with two felonies - false imprisonment and intimidating a witness - and two misdemeanors in the June 29 incident at tribal offices in the Town of Nashville.

The victim told investigators McGeshick grabbed him and put him in an arm hold, tossed him to the floor and slammed him up against a wall, causing a shoulder sprain and a "facial contusion," the criminal complaint said.

McGeshick argued the criminal complaint should be dismissed for a variety of reasons, including lack of probable cause and jurisdiction, court records said. But Judge Leon Stenz found "no basis" to make such a ruling.

McGeshick has pleaded not guilty to the charges but no trial date has been set.

According to the complaint, McGeshick said the confrontation occurred with a tribal employee who was being suspended and refused to give him a tribal-issued cell phone.

The victim said he gave McGeshick other equipment, including an iPad, but he wanted to remove his children's photos off the cell phone before surrendering it, the complaint said.

McGeshick told investigators he tried to stop the suspended worker from leaving with the phone and attempted to find it in his pockets before they "wrestled a little big," the complaint said.

The tribal council has called the charges against McGeshick "absolutely untrue," groundless and a "great disservice to our community."

The council said McGeshick's accuser was being investigated by the tribal government but did not say why.