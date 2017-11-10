Rib Mountain students honor area veterans

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - Students at South Mountain Elementary School honored family members on active military duty and veterans at a luncheon Friday.

"Many didn't even realize grandmas or grandpas or aunts and uncles were in the military," school counselor Nicole Melander said. "So, it was a chance to see how the community is connected and the heroes in the community."

U.S. Army veteran Kou Vang joined his niece for the festivities, which kicked off with the Pledge of Allegiance.

"We embrace it and take it because it is good to be a hero and set an example and know that the younger generation is looking up to you," Vang said.

The students also wrote notes to the veterans thanking them for their service.

Organizers say this is the third year the school has hosted the event. Veterans Day is Saturday.