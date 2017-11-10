Wisconsin Rapids fire captain shares Hurricane Harvey, Irma stories

Captain Bob Barteck of the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department spend weeks helping out with hurricane relief efforts in Texas and Puerto Rico.

He's part of the Wisconsin-1 Disaster Medical Assistance team, and served as a paramedic during Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria.

He was sent to Texas just before Harvey hit.

"Because we were there so quickly and set up so quickly, we were seeing patients their first days," Barteck said. "Literally coming from the storm water wet."

In Puerto Rico, he arrived about two weeks after Hurricane Maria.

"A lot of lack-of-power related things," said Barteck of his time on the island. "Lack of clean water, we were seeing a lot of disease processes that started showing up there."

Marshfield Deputy Fire Chief Steve Bakos was also on Barteck's response team.

Another crew from the state will head to Puerto Rico later this month.