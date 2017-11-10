Wisconsin Rapids fire captain shares Hurricane Harvey, Irma stories

The Portage County board approved a new ambulance for the county, but the decision didn't come without controversy.More >>
The Portage County board approved a new ambulance for the county, but the decision didn't come without controversy.More >>
Body camera video from the Marshfield Police Department was thrust into the national spotlight when it was aired on a cable television show.More >>
Body camera video from the Marshfield Police Department was thrust into the national spotlight when it was aired on a cable television show.More >>