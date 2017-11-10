Police find 52 dogs in Pleasant Prairie home

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WISN)-- Police found 52 dogs living in deplorable conditions in a Pleasant Prairie home.

They were called after they received a complaint about numerous dogs in the residence in the 800 block of 120th Avenue.

Police said they needed protective suits to conduct a search of the home.

The dogs were removed from the residence and taken to Safe Harbor Humane Society for care, evaluations and safe keeping.

Darleen Chick, 66, was arrested and is being held at the Kenosha County Jail.

Chick is charged with 20 counts of intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards, but is free on bail.

Chandra Riberich, who is executive director of the Safe Harbor Humane Society, told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 they hope that once the case is closed they will be able to put the dogs up for adoption.

"Our vet is in the process of looking them over health-wise to see what kind of condition they are in underneath that dirt and grime," she said.

In the meantime, the agency needs help with supplies for all the dogs. If anyone would like to make a donation, they can visit www.safeharborhumanesociety.org.