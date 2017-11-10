Milwaukee crossing guard, 71, hurt in hit-and-run

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a crossing guard injured.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday near 72nd Street and Carmen Avenue.

Officials said a vehicle struck a 71-year-old Andrew Tyler, a Milwaukee Police Department crossing guard, and then fled the scene.

"He is a good man, He does a good job. He cares about these kids," Police Chief Ed Flynn said.

Tyler was on his way to his post near Kluge Elementary School when he was struck, Flynn said.

The victim has some broken bones, but Flynn said Tyler will pull through He has been employed with the Milwaukee Police Department for nine years.

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver of a burgundy, four-door, 1997-2001 Buick Park Avenue or LeSabre. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.