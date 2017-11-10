McMAKEOVER: Plover McDonald's introduces new self-service kiosk

McDonald's in Plover has introduced a new way to order a burger all by the touch of a screen.

A new computerized self-service kiosk was installed in the restaurant, the first of its kind in north central Wisconsin.

"It is actually a way of cutting the line," said Guest Services Lead at McDonald's, Stacy Slowinski. "That way, they don't have to wait. They can go up to the counter if they want, but this way it makes them get their food faster."

Customers seem to have a personal preference when it comes to their experience.

"It's just convenient and sometimes you don't feel like talking to a person," said Joe Lutovsky, who ordered his food on the kiosk.

"I like dealing with people," said Rudolph resident Ryan Gumz. "I go to the counter all the time because I like talking to people at the counter.

This is just the latest piece of technology entering the workplace.

But experts believe the technology could be good for a business.

"In north central Wisconsin, you'll see about a quarter of our workforce retiring," said Nicole Rice with the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board. "The skills that are needed for the workforce are just changing. You have to meet those changing skills."

The Plover McDonald's also offers ordering on mobile devices for pick up.