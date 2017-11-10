WIAA FOOTBALL: Amherst, Iola-Scandinavia advance to state championship games

Amherst football is heading back to the state championship game for the fourth straight season and fifth time in the last six years, while conference rival Iola-Scandinavia qualified for state for the first time in a decade.More >>
For the second straight year, the Abbotsford Falcons are soaring through the playoffs and have found themselves in Level 4, just one win shy of an appearance in the state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.More >>
National signing day is officially in the books. 11 local prep standouts signed their letter of intent to continue to play sports at the collegiate level.More >>
Abbotsford needs just two wins to notch its first state championship in school history. Athlete of the Week Adam Seefluth is ready to lead the Falcons to the promise land.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Amherst's Marcus Glodowski controlled the game as the Falcons routed Stratford 52-15 Friday night, clinching its sixth straight trip to the state semifinals. Iola-Scandinavia and Abbotsford also advanced, while Edgar suffered its first loss of the season.More >>
Newman Catholic's quest for a fifth straight girls volleyball state championship came to an end in Friday's Division 4 state semifinal.More >>
State championships have become commonplace for Edgar high school football. However, this year's team is looking to become the best statistical group the program has ever seen.More >>
The Newman Catholic volleyball team is on the road to Green Bay for the WIAA State Tournament, marking the Fighting Cardinals 9th appearance in the last 10 seasons.More >>
Amherst's senior quarterback, Marcus Glodowski, seems to outdo himself week by week. Glodowski is notorious for inflicting most of the damage with the use of his legs.More >>
