WIAA FOOTBALL: Amherst, Iola-Scandinavia advance to state championship games

Amherst football is heading back to the state championship game for the fourth straight season and fifth time in the last six years, while conference rival Iola-Scandinavia qualified for state for the first time in a decade.

Behind three touchdowns from senior RB Bryce Holderman, the Falcons (12-1), trounced previously unbeaten Grantsburg 35-6 on Friday night. Amherst, which is prone to fast starts, did not score in the first quarter before erupting for two touchdowns in the second.

"They gave us some trouble at the beginning of the game," Amherst coach Mark Lusic said. "We wore them down a little bit. We found the holes up front, our guys made some adjustments. Defensively our guys were all over the place. This never gets old."

"It feels fantastic," senior WR Carter Zblewski, whose older brothers both won state championships with Amherst, said. "Going four years in a row, it's something kids want and we've got to put the work in and everything and it's just a dream come true."

Meanwhile, Iola-Scandinavia had to overcome a 26-13 second-half deficit to defeat defending Division 6 state champion Eau Claire Regis 27-26.

QB Connor Kurki threw three touchdown passes in the comeback win, including one to his brother Carter. The Thunderbirds are heading to state for the first time since 2007, when they lost to Stratford.

"No words can't explain this," Kurki said after his three-TD performance. "We battled adversity all game... three fumbles but we don't let that bother us at all. We just kept playing."

"Once we got up to speed a little bit we started making the run fits better on defense," Iola-Scan head coach Scott Erickson said. "Offensively, I'm really proud of how we took it to them. We were able to move the ball, run the ball. We had some huge passing plays that made a huge difference in the game. We knew it was going to be a physical game and our guys stepped up and got it done."

Iola-Scandinavia will play perennial powerhouse St. Mary's Springs (Fond du Lac) Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the Division 6 state championship game, while Amherst will play Lake Country Lutheran at 4:00 p.m. in the Division 5 state championship game.

Abbotsford also competed in Level 4 on Friday night. The Falcons lost 30-7 to a Bangor team that is likely to win the Division 7 championship.