Pence helps give Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday washing

Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children, most since Sandy Hook

President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.

Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas church

A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent

What's next in the criminal probe of Harvey Weinstein

Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.

The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embrace

Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine country

Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to trade

Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

The discovery of remains from three young Hispanic men in suburban New York brings the body count from alleged MS-13 gang violence to 25 in the past two years.

Attorneys for actress Paz de la Huerta say a subpoena in the Harvey Weinstein rape investigation requesting all medical treatment records from her therapist is too broad.

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.

Racial incidents are appearing to pop up at an alarming rate in the nation's public schools; officials are responding more publicly and intensely.

From graffiti to Snapchat, schools react to racial incidents

Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend.

Some people living near mountaintop coal mines in West Virginia are frustrated the Trump administration has suspended the latest federal study on the health impact of surface mining in Appalachia.

President Donald Trump is deflecting questions about whether Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out due to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Trump deflects on whether Roy Moore should quit Senate race

It's difficult for any community that's been blindsided by sudden horror to cope with grieving in the public eye. But for Sutherland Springs, population 600, it's been a particular challenge.

Tiny Texas town turns inward in wake of mass shooting

A side of Chinese culture and authority never seen outside China comes to the United States with the unveiling of "Empress Dowager, Cixi: Selections From the Summer Palace.".

Rare art from China's 19th century woman ruler come to US

"Star Trek" icon George Takei takes to Twitter to deny groping a struggling actor and model in 1981.

Writer says Richard Dreyfuss exposed himself in 1980s

Vice President Mike and his wife, Karen, joined several dozen volunteers to give the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday cleaning.

Carrying orange buckets with the message "Let's Do This," the Pences spent about 40 minutes Saturday wiping down the face of the famous wall on the

National Mall engraved with the names of fallen soldiers.

The vice president shook hands and posed for photos with the volunteers in subfreezing temperatures just after dawn, declaring: "This is a great way to start Veterans Day!"

The cleanup was sponsored by the New Day USA, a mortgage companies specializing in loans to veterans.

The group was joined by James Pierce, a National Park Service ranger who lost a leg while serving with the North Carolina Army National Guard in Afghanistan.

