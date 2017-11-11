Tiny Texas town turns inward in wake of mass shooting

President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.

President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.

A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent

A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent

Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.

Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.

The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embrace

The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embrace

Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine country

Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine country

Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to trade

Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to trade

Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

The discovery of remains from three young Hispanic men in suburban New York brings the body count from alleged MS-13 gang violence to 25 in the past two years.

The discovery of remains from three young Hispanic men in suburban New York brings the body count from alleged MS-13 gang violence to 25 in the past two years.

Attorneys for actress Paz de la Huerta say a subpoena in the Harvey Weinstein rape investigation requesting all medical treatment records from her therapist is too broad.

Attorneys for actress Paz de la Huerta say a subpoena in the Harvey Weinstein rape investigation requesting all medical treatment records from her therapist is too broad.

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.

Racial incidents are appearing to pop up at an alarming rate in the nation's public schools; officials are responding more publicly and intensely.

Racial incidents are appearing to pop up at an alarming rate in the nation's public schools; officials are responding more publicly and intensely.

Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend.

Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend.

Some people living near mountaintop coal mines in West Virginia are frustrated the Trump administration has suspended the latest federal study on the health impact of surface mining in Appalachia.

Some people living near mountaintop coal mines in West Virginia are frustrated the Trump administration has suspended the latest federal study on the health impact of surface mining in Appalachia.

President Donald Trump is deflecting questions about whether Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out due to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

President Donald Trump is deflecting questions about whether Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out due to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

It's difficult for any community that's been blindsided by sudden horror to cope with grieving in the public eye. But for Sutherland Springs, population 600, it's been a particular challenge.

It's difficult for any community that's been blindsided by sudden horror to cope with grieving in the public eye. But for Sutherland Springs, population 600, it's been a particular challenge.

A side of Chinese culture and authority never seen outside China comes to the United States with the unveiling of "Empress Dowager, Cixi: Selections From the Summer Palace.".

A side of Chinese culture and authority never seen outside China comes to the United States with the unveiling of "Empress Dowager, Cixi: Selections From the Summer Palace.".

The people of Sutherland Springs haven't held a news conference or appeared on network morning television shows since last weekend's mass shooting at a local church that killed more than two dozen people and wounded many others.

Although they've been polite to the media, they're not exactly forthcoming. Instead, residents of the rural Texas community are turning to the one thing that has buoyed them in good times and sustains them now: an unshakeable faith in God.

David Colbath, who was injured but survived Devin Patrick Kelley's rampage at the First Baptist Church, held Bible study from his hospital bed. Judy Green, a church member who avoided the carnage because she and her husband were running an errand, sought counseling at another church.

There have been no fewer than three prayer vigils for the victims. And on Sunday, residents will worship in the town's community center, which is next door to the church and was part of the crime scene for several days.

