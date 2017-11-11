2 deer with chronic wasting disease from Mineral Point farm

Two deer found with chronic wasting disease at a Waupaca County hunting range came from a Mineral Point farm, which has now been quarantined, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that state veterinarian Paul McGraw announced that the two 4-year-old bucks came from a breeding farm that has 110 white-tailed deer. The deer had been moved to the ranch in September and showed no signs of the disease.

Both of the bucks were tested for chronic wasting disease after they died; one was killed by a hunter and the other euthanized after injury.

The hunting ranch is quarantined but still open because properly handled dead animals leaving the premises do not pose a risk of spreading the disease.

