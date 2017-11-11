Wisconsin bill could increase gun shop security after hours - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin bill could increase gun shop security after hours

Posted:
JANESVILLE (AP) -

A proposed Wisconsin bill would require gun retailers to lock up their guns when their businesses are unattended.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Subeck of Madison proposed the bill in October. She tells The Janesville Gazette that she authored the bill following an April burglary at a Janesville gun shop.

A man stole more than a dozen guns and sent a manifesto to President Donald Trump. The event sparked a 10-day national manhunt.

The bill would require shop owners to secure their weapons in gun cabinets or safes with rod-and-cable locks when the stores are closed. Federal rules currently only require gun shops owners to lock their store entrance doors securely after-hours.

Subeck says she's gathering feedback from gun sellers and may alter the bill before it's formally introduced.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.