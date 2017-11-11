Fatal head-on collision in Waupaca Co.

One driver is dead after a head-on collision in the Town of Dayton early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Waupaca County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident which involved a northbound semi-tractor and a southbound pickup truck.

Deputies said the pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the tractor.

Authorities say both vehicles were on fire when emergency responders arrived.

Waupaca Co. Sheriff's Office said the driver of the pickup truck died from injuries while the driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

