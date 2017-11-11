Fatal head-on collision in Waupaca Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fatal head-on collision in Waupaca Co.

Posted:
MGN MGN
WAUPACA (WAOW) -

One driver is dead after a head-on collision in the Town of Dayton early Saturday morning.  

According to a press release, Waupaca County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident which involved a northbound semi-tractor and a southbound pickup truck. 

Deputies said the pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the tractor.

Authorities say both vehicles were on fire when emergency responders arrived.  

Waupaca Co. Sheriff's Office said the driver of the pickup truck died from injuries while the driver of the semi-tractor was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest on this story. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.