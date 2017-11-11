UPDATE: Teen suspect, deputy identified in Ashland Co. shooting

The deputy and a teen suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Ashland Co. earlier this week have been identified.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Ashland County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Mrdjenovich, a one-year veteran of the force, got to the scene in Odanah and was approached by 14 year-old Jason Ike Pero with a butcher knife.

Pero ignored numerous commands given by Mrdjenovich and lunged at the deputy with the knife twice.

Mrdjenovich shot Pero twice. Pero was pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland after attempts at reviving him failed.

The DOJ reports that Pero was the one who called 911 to report a man with a knife.

A search warrant confirms Pero was acting "despondent over the few days leading up to the incident," the release said.

Mrdjenovich is on paid administrative leave.

The incident is still under investigation.

No other details are available.