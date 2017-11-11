Special Olympics state bowling tournament returns to Weston

A big day for Special Olympic athletes from across Northwestern and Central Wisconsin as they competed for gold in Weston.

The Northwestern state bowling tournament hosted more than 400 athletes on Saturday at Dale's Weston Lanes.

Organizers said it's an exciting time of the year as athletes have worked hard to qualify for this weekends event.

"All these athletes made it past their regional, they got first second or third in their regional tournament so that's why they're here today, competing for that gold medal around their neck," said Jenna Jehlicka of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The tournament wrapped up at 5 p.m.