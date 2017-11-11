Veterans honored and remembered at ceremony in Plover

Veterans and members of the Plover community gathered to honor past and present veterans on Veteran's Day.

A prayer for all American veterans followed by a speech from a Plover administrator kicked off the memorial service. A playing of taps and 21 gun salute also took place, showing a sign of peace to those who put their lives on the line for America's freedom.

"Veteran's Day means so much to me, it has all my life," said Korean War Veteran, John Hanson. "It's just a wonderful, wonderful day."

Hanson also added that when people say thank you, he says it right back. "I thank them for thanking me, it really does mean a lot, it's really great," said Hanson.

A local veteran said he is thankful for events like this but also say it can be tough.

"It's sometimes a hard thing," said Vietnam War Veteran, David Hall. "I'm getting older so it's not as hard as it was at some point. It [was] probably just too fresh."

Following the service, local veterans were treated to a free lunch.