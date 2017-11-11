Madison-area churches rethink security after Texas shooting

Several places of worship in the Madison area are adding armed guards or seeking security training after a man killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church.

Madison police Officer Matt Magolan tells the Wisconsin State Journal it's a good idea for religious leaders to make building security a priority, even if it feels uncomfortable. He and other authorities have conducted active-shooter training sessions for civic groups, including churches.

The president of the Middleton Sikh temple says he believes the temple will use armed security every Sunday. Gurinderjit Grewal says the temple currently has a police presence four times a year, but more measures might be implemented.

Last Sunday, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 25 people; authorities put the number at 26 because one victim was pregnant.

