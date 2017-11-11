Fire breaks out in Merrill garage - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fire breaks out in Merrill garage

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
MERRILL (WAOW) -

A garage fire broke out at a home in Merrill Saturday morning. 

The Merrill Fire Department responded to the scene at around 10:45 a.m. 

Crews from several departments responded and saw smoke billowing from the garage.

Crews eventually put out the blaze. 

The fire started by a propane space heater. 

Nobody was hurt.

