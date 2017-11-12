Trump: 'It's certainly a possibility' could become friends with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.

A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent

Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.

The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embrace

Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine country

Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to trade

Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is making it easier for prosecutors to go after people who create and peddle illicit versions of the deadly opioid fentanyl.

A push by the insurer Anthem to limit ER visits to true emergencies worries doctors and patients who question whether they will make the right call or worry about a possible unpaid bill.

Some people living near mountaintop coal mines in West Virginia are frustrated the Trump administration has suspended the latest federal study on the health impact of surface mining in Appalachia.

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.

Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.

Political polarization has been on the rise in U.S. states during the past decade.

A load of supplies is headed to the International Space Station, this time from Virginia.

Minnesota is hoping to host the first World's Fair on U.S. soil in nearly 40 years.

Organizers have set up hundreds of folding chairs under a large white tent on a baseball field in Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since last weekend's mass shooting at the First Baptist Church.

Tens of thousands Puerto Ricans are starting new lives in Florida with Maria on their minds.

President Donald Trump on Sunday openly entertained the possibility that he could become friends with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, even as he admitted it would be a strange thing if it were to happen.

"I think anything is a possibility," Trump said Sunday during a joint press conference with the president of Vietnam. "Strange things happen in life, that might be a strange thing to happen, but it's certainly a possibility."

The president's comment came in response to a reporter's question about a tweet he sent earlier in the day in which he first expressed hope that “someday” he could be friends with Kim, while also offering a back-handed insult to the dictator by saying he would never call him "short and fat."

The president went on to say that “if that did happen, it would be a good thing” for North Korea and the world.

"Certainly it is something that could happen. I don't know that it will, but it would be very, very nice if it did," the president said.

The president's comments came during the fourth stop of a marathon five-country tour of Asia, during which he has repeatedly emphasized that the complete demilitarization of North Korea is a top priority for the United States and its allies in the region.

The president has warned North Korea's leader against testing the resolve of the United States and its allies to act militarily if necessary, and accused North Korea of "threatening millions of lives so needlessly" with persisting in its nuclear ambitions. Trump previously threatened "fire and fury" and the total annihilation of North Korea, but refrained from using some of his hotter rhetoric during his Asia tour.

During a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week, the president expressed hope that a deal could even be made with the hermit kingdom.

"I really believe that it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and to make a deal," the president said in a press conference with Moon. "That's good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world."

He added that he sees "certain movement" in his administration's approach to get Pyongyang to back down from its nuclear program.