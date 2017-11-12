Stairway collapse injures 21 children, 2 adults at parkour gym in San Diego

President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.

Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas church

A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent

Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.

The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embrace

Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine country

Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to trade

Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

A new study suggests that women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and are more likely to die.

Study suggests women less likely to get CPR from bystanders

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is making it easier for prosecutors to go after people who create and peddle illicit versions of the deadly opioid fentanyl.

A push by the insurer Anthem to limit ER visits to true emergencies worries doctors and patients who question whether they will make the right call or worry about a possible unpaid bill.

Some people living near mountaintop coal mines in West Virginia are frustrated the Trump administration has suspended the latest federal study on the health impact of surface mining in Appalachia.

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.

Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.

Political polarization has been on the rise in U.S. states during the past decade.

A load of supplies is headed to the International Space Station, this time from Virginia.

Minnesota is hoping to host the first World's Fair on U.S. soil in nearly 40 years.

Organizers have set up hundreds of folding chairs under a large white tent on a baseball field in Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since last weekend's mass shooting at the First Baptist Church.

A stairway collapse at a crowded San Diego parkour facility injured 21 children and two adults on Saturday evening.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the injuries were considered minor to moderate.

The collapse happened just after 8 p.m. PT at Vault PK when a large group of kids climbed up on a platform and the whole structure collapsed, injuring those on the platform and underneath it, according to San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV.

Edgy outdoor sport 'parkour' moves inside to gyms across US

Cory Brizendine, a parent, told KGTV there were about 50 kids there at the time, and they were called up to the platform for pizza.

"Once the majority of kids got up there the whole platform collapsed," he said.

One of the injured adults was a 72-year-old woman and the other was 46 years old. Neither were employees, according to authorities.

One child possibly suffered a moderate spinal cord injury due to the way he fell and a second child suffered a possible moderate head injury, the San Diego Fire Department said.

Vault PK owner and founder Jessica Ho issued a statement about the accident, saying she was "devastated."

"We are truly heartbroken tonight, as these children and their parents aren’t just our members -- we see them weekly, they are our gym family," Ho said. "I had my own children there tonight. I am just as devastated for all the children affected as any other parent. Their safety has always been a priority. My heart aches for the families who call Vault PK home.

"We are working with authorities and will continue to do so to resolve this," the statement continued. "That is all we can say for now."

The parkour facility is located in a large warehouse in the Barrio Logan section of the city.

Parkour is a physical discipline in which participants attempt to get from one point to another, often involving jumping from one structure to another at obstacle course-like facilities. Developed in France, the discipline has gained popularity in the U.S. through media such as the "Assassin's Creed" video game series and TV show "American Ninja Warrior."