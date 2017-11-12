The Latest: 7 shot at Indiana nightclub; most victims stable

President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.

President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.

Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas church

Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas church

A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent

A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent

Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.

Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.

The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embrace

The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embrace

Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine country

Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine country

Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to trade

Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to trade

Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

The sanctuary of the small-town Texas church where a gunman carried out a massacre will be turned into a temporary memorial for the more than two dozen victims

The sanctuary of the small-town Texas church where a gunman carried out a massacre will be turned into a temporary memorial for the more than two dozen victims

Hundreds of people have gathered in the town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed a church and killed more than two dozen people

Hundreds of people have gathered in the town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed a church and killed more than two dozen people

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.

Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.

Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.

A new study finds that international enrollment at U.S. colleges has fared better than expected this year.

A new study finds that international enrollment at U.S. colleges has fared better than expected this year.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is making it easier for prosecutors to go after people who create and peddle illicit versions of the deadly opioid fentanyl.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is making it easier for prosecutors to go after people who create and peddle illicit versions of the deadly opioid fentanyl.

A new study suggests that women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and are more likely to die.

A new study suggests that women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and are more likely to die.

Study suggests women less likely to get CPR from bystanders

Study suggests women less likely to get CPR from bystanders

Some people living near mountaintop coal mines in West Virginia are frustrated the Trump administration has suspended the latest federal study on the health impact of surface mining in Appalachia.

Some people living near mountaintop coal mines in West Virginia are frustrated the Trump administration has suspended the latest federal study on the health impact of surface mining in Appalachia.

The Supreme Court is stepping into a free speech fight over California's attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

The Supreme Court is stepping into a free speech fight over California's attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

The chairman of the House's tax-writing committee is expressing confidence that his chamber won't go along with the Senate's proposal to eliminate the deduction for property taxes.

The chairman of the House's tax-writing committee is expressing confidence that his chamber won't go along with the Senate's proposal to eliminate the deduction for property taxes.

Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan and Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman are among the hundreds of women, men and children who gathered in the heart of Hollywood Sunday afternoon for a pair of dual marches protesting sexual harassment.

Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan and Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman are among the hundreds of women, men and children who gathered in the heart of Hollywood Sunday afternoon for a pair of dual marches...

The Latest on nightclub shooting in Gary, Indiana (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Authorities say seven people have been hurt in an early morning shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana.

Detective Sgt. William Fazekas described most victims in the Sunday morning shooting in the northern Indiana city as being in stable condition. However, he said one victim was taken to a Chicago hospital with more serious injuries.

Police found four male and three female victims at Dirtty's Jazz and Blues Club. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Fazekas said one man involved in the shooting is in custody and officers are seeking another.

------

1:10 p.m.

Authorities say seven people have been shot and one man is in custody in a single incident in Gary, Indiana.

There was no immediate information about the victims' conditions or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police found four male and three female victims early Sunday morning at the same location in the northern Indiana city. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Investigators say the shootings appear to be isolated and believe two men are responsible. Officers tell the Chicago Tribune that one man is in custody and they are seeking another.

------

Noon

Authorities say seven people have been shot in a single incident in Gary.

Police found four male and three female victims early Sunday morning at the same location in the northern Indiana city. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Investigators say the shootings appear to be isolated and they have identified a person of interest, but don't describe what relation that individual had to the incident or victims. They also haven't released conditions or additional details about the shooting.