The Latest: Record attendance at 1st service after shooting

President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.

A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminent

Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.

The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embrace

Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine country

Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to trade

Trump says US will no longer be taken advantage of on trade

The sanctuary of the small-town Texas church where a gunman carried out a massacre will be turned into a temporary memorial for the more than two dozen victims

Hundreds of people have gathered in the town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed a church and killed more than two dozen people

President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.

Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.

A new study finds that international enrollment at U.S. colleges has fared better than expected this year.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is making it easier for prosecutors to go after people who create and peddle illicit versions of the deadly opioid fentanyl.

A new study suggests that women are less likely than men to get CPR from a bystander and are more likely to die.

Some people living near mountaintop coal mines in West Virginia are frustrated the Trump administration has suspended the latest federal study on the health impact of surface mining in Appalachia.

The chairman of the House's tax-writing committee is expressing confidence that his chamber won't go along with the Senate's proposal to eliminate the deduction for property taxes.

Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan and Oscar-winning producer Cathy Schulman are among the hundreds of women, men and children who gathered in the heart of Hollywood Sunday afternoon for a pair of dual marches protesting sexual harassment.

The former pastor at the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church where a gunman opened fire a week ago says the first service since the worst mass shooting in Texas history is the most attended in the congregation's 100-year history.

Former Pastor Mark Collins says the First Baptist Church "is still alive" and is encouraging people to give themselves to Christ. He says those who died would want those supporting them now to stand up and give themselves to Christ.

Church officials had expected about 500 people to attend Sunday's service but dozens more chairs were added. The flaps on the sides of a tent that's serving as the worship site had to be lifted so hundreds more outside could see and hear.

Collins says there's hope, saying it's only been seven days since the shooting and "already this community is back to worship, bound together by faith."