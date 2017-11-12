The Latest: Record attendance at 1st service after shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) -

The former pastor at the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church where a gunman opened fire a week ago says the first service since the worst mass shooting in Texas history is the most attended in the congregation's 100-year history.

Former Pastor Mark Collins says the First Baptist Church "is still alive" and is encouraging people to give themselves to Christ. He says those who died would want those supporting them now to stand up and give themselves to Christ.

Church officials had expected about 500 people to attend Sunday's service but dozens more chairs were added. The flaps on the sides of a tent that's serving as the worship site had to be lifted so hundreds more outside could see and hear.

Collins says there's hope, saying it's only been seven days since the shooting and "already this community is back to worship, bound together by faith."

