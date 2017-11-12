Walker's refusal to visit prison fuels campaign criticism - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker's refusal to visit prison fuels campaign criticism

Posted:
MADISON (AP) -

Gov. Scott Walker's refusal to visit Wisconsin's juvenile prisons that are under an ongoing federal criminal investigation and the target of multiple lawsuits will be an issue in his re-election.

Democratic challengers say the decision epitomizes Walker's failed leadership. They promise to take a different approach by visiting the Lincoln Hills prison and checking out conditions there in person.

Walker says he doesn't need to do that because he has faith in leadership at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Walker says he's focused on getting results while Democratic criticisms are "for show."

 A federal probe into alleged criminal mistreatment of inmates is in its third year. The state is under a federal court order to reduce the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles against inmates.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.