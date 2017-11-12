Walker's refusal to visit prison fuels campaign criticism

Gov. Scott Walker's refusal to visit Wisconsin's juvenile prisons that are under an ongoing federal criminal investigation and the target of multiple lawsuits will be an issue in his re-election.

Democratic challengers say the decision epitomizes Walker's failed leadership. They promise to take a different approach by visiting the Lincoln Hills prison and checking out conditions there in person.



Walker says he doesn't need to do that because he has faith in leadership at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Walker says he's focused on getting results while Democratic criticisms are "for show."

A federal probe into alleged criminal mistreatment of inmates is in its third year. The state is under a federal court order to reduce the use of solitary confinement, pepper spray and shackles against inmates.

