Lincoln Co. veterans boycott NFL games amidst anthem protests

Lincoln County veterans spoke out for many who have decided to boycott the NFL after players protest during the national anthem.

"My jaw dropped," said veteran, John Lazarz. "I said how can this be happening in this country."

Lazarz reflected on the first time he saw a player protesting during the anthem.

Richard Fish, another local veteran has unsubscribed from the National Football League and has not bought any NFL merchandise since the issue started.

"There are all kinds of ways to get your views out there," said Fish. "We feel [they are] taking the flag hostage."

The two feel that this weekends Salute to Service games are an insult to servicemen and women.

"For me it's a slap in the face because up until last week nothing was going on [but] now somehow the NFL says oh we better show the national anthem this weekend," said Fish.

People have voiced their ideas that players are entitled to protest and while people like Lazarz and Fish agree, they also believe there is a time and place to express your beliefs.

"This country was built on freedoms and also your right to protest, peacefully protest, but there's a time and place for it also," said Lazarz. "It's not to take the flag hostage and that's what we feel is going on."

A Facebook page called 'Boycott the NFL' made up of more than 220,000 followers asked football fans to skip out on Sunday's games, for Veteran's Day.