Quilts awarded as a sign of comfort to Marshfield veterans

Wesley United Methodist Church in Marshfield honored veterans with homemade quilts at Sunday morning service.

Eight veterans who served in either World War II, Vietnam or the Korean wars were awarded homemade quilts as a thank you for their service.

The quilts were wrapped around them as their names were called and their service years were described.

A quilting group at the church has been working on the quilts for the past year.

"We've been meeting for a few years making quilts for members of our congregation that needed a little boost and we decided to be patriotic and give that boost to our veterans," said Jackie Zoellner, of Marshfield.

The national organization behind the quilts, 'Quilts of Valor,' has donated more than 170,000 quilts to veterans since 2003.