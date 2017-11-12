Milwaukee man charged in baby's death from scalding bath

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in the death of his infant daughter who was burned during a bath.

Walter Earl Henderson appeared in court last week on a charge of neglecting a child resulting in death.

The Journal Sentinel reports the 6-month-old girl was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital after two scans showed brain death.

According to the complaint, Henderson was watching his daughter on Nov. 2 when he gave her a bath. After leaving the girl in the baby tub, Henderson returned to find the baby crying. He picked her up and said her skin was "raw" on her feet and legs.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner says the child had severe burns on about one-third of her body.

Henderson remains in jail with bail set at $100,000.

