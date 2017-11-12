Man putting gas in car struck, killed on Milwaukee freeway

A man putting gas into his disabled vehicle was struck and killed by another motorist on a Milwaukee freeway over the weekend.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department says 27-year-old Angelo Quin of Greenfield was putting gas in the tank when he was struck by a car driven by a 30-year-old man Saturday night on Interstate 43 on Milwaukee's south side.

The driver of the vehicle who struck Quin stopped in the left distress lane and ran across the highway to help him. Another motorist attempted CPR on Quin until sheriff's deputies and firefighters arrived.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports two people inside Quin's car, a 58-year-old woman and 6-year-old child, were not hurt.

Authorities say the 30-year-old man provided a blood sample to deputies and did not appear impaired.

