Global carbon pollution rises after 3 straight flat years

By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Scientists say global carbon pollution went up this year after three straight years when it didn't go up at all.

Preliminary figures project that worldwide carbon dioxide emissions rose about 2 percent. The heat-trapping gas is a key cause of global warming.

The report out Monday dashes hopes that emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas had peaked.

Most of this year's increase came from China. Carbon pollution declines in the United States and Europe were smaller than previous years.

The study by a team of international scientists was published Monday and is being presented in Bonn, Germany, during climate talks on the Paris accord.

