Wisconsin firefighters union head running for governor - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin firefighters union head running for governor

Posted:

The head of the Wisconsin state firefighters union is running for governor as a Democrat, joining a crowded field hoping for the chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Mahlon Mitchell was launching his campaign Monday with stops in Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison. This is Mitchell's first campaign since he ran for lieutenant governor in the 2012 recall against Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Mitchell said Monday he is running for governor "because after eight years of Scott Walker, it's time for change.

The 40-year-old Mitchell grew up in Delavan, where the 50-year-old Walker was also raised. Mitchell lives in Fitchburg and is president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin. He is a former Madison firefighter.

The Democratic primary is Aug. 14 and the election is Nov. 6.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.