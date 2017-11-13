Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins joins Pack Attack Monday

Packers cornerback Josh Hawkins will join Pack Attack Monday.

He joins Sports Director Brandon Kinnard and Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray.

Hawkins is in his second season with the Packers and has seen increased snaps at cornerback throughout this season.

In seven games of action this season, Hawkins has 15 tackles, four passes defended, and a forced fumble. His best game came against the Packers' first matchup with the Bears on September 28, when he filled in for Damarious Randall.

The show taping at 6:30 at Dale's Weston Lanes on Monday. The show will then air at 6:30 Tuesday on Newsline 9.