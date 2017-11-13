Figi's recalls Christmas cookies tin

A Marshfield based company recalled two Christmas cookie packages due to an undeclared milk allergen, according to a release from the company.

Figi’s Companies, Inc. has recalled two products featuring gingersnaps.

The company said Monday people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The two products being recalled are as follows:

Figi’s Gift #0368 Christmas Gingersnap Variety – The tin contains 5.5oz of the dark chocolate gingersnaps (all lots are being recalled).

Bulk dark chocolate gingersnaps are packaged in a plastic bulk bag with approximately 8-12 ounces of product (all lots are being recalled).

The company said the dark chocolate gingersnaps were distributed nationwide through mail orders. The orders are packed in a gold tin with an old-time winter scene on the lid.

The company said the bulk dark chocolate gingersnaps in clear plastic bags were only distributed through Figi’s Outlet Store located in Marshfield.

No illnesses have been reported, according to the company.

Consumers who purchased these products are told to return them to Figi’s for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Figi’s Companies, Inc. Monday – Saturday, 9am-5pm CST at 1-800-437-3817.