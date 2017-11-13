Alderman: Milwaukee crossing guard struck in hit-and-run is now an amputee

A Milwaukee crossing guard who was struck last week in a hit-and-run crash is now an amputee, Ald. Cavalier Johnson said in a Monday afternoon statement.

"This is NO excuse for this dangerous and reckless behavior in our neighborhoods," the alderman said in a statement concerning the crash that injured 71-year-old Andrew Tyler.

Tyler was on his way to his post near Kluge Elementary School when he was struck at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of a burgundy, four-door, 1997-2001 Buick Park Avenue or LeSabre took off.

"There are not enough words to console the victim and his family," Johnson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Johnson's statement, in full:

"Unfortunately, reckless driving in our neighborhoods reached a new low when, late last week, a school crossing guard was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. This morning his wounds required amputation. There is NO excuse for this dangerous and reckless behavior in our neighborhoods, and there are not enough words to console the victim and his family. Our children deserve to be safe when walking to school, and crossing guards should not fear for their safety.



We continue to fight for safety, and fight against drivers who choose to endanger our communities and our children. Unfortunately, the police continue to search for the person responsible and I urge them to turn themselves into the Milwaukee Police Department. Crossing Guards serve as a friendly face for our children and should be confident in the safety of their job. This needs to STOP. The unnecessary and tragic circumstance of this morning is the result of unnecessary recklessness and there are no excuses for it.



Be mindful of traffic rules and drive carefully, ESPECIALLY in a school zone. Reckless driving can cause irrevocable damage to life and is entirely preventable. Please follow the rules of the road, be mindful of the other drivers around you and help keep our community safe. We all have a part to play and we all can make a difference for the better."

Milwaukee Police are still searching for the driver who was driving a burgundy, 4-door, 1997-2001 Buick Park Avenue or LeSabre. I urge anyone with information to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360