Three staff members attacked by inmates at Lincoln Hills

Three staff members were attacked by inmates over the weekend at the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison in Irma, according to the Department of Corrections.

Current and former employees told Newsline 9 two of those workers were youth counselors, and the other was a supervisor.

This is just the latest in a string of attacks against employees, which have been made more public since teacher Pandora Lobacz spoke out after getting punched in the face.

The Department of Corrections issued the following statement in response: