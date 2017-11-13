Three staff members attacked by inmates at Lincoln Hills - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
IRMA, Wis. (WAOW) -

Three staff members were attacked by inmates over the weekend at the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison in Irma, according to the Department of Corrections.

Current and former employees told Newsline 9 two of those workers were youth counselors, and the other was a supervisor.

This is just the latest in a string of attacks against employees, which have been made more public since teacher Pandora Lobacz spoke out after getting punched in the face.

The Department of Corrections issued the following statement in response:

Violent and disrespectful behavior by youth is not acceptable and we are actively working with law enforcement to charge and prosecute the youth responsible. DOC has also taken additional measures to safeguard staff. More than ever, these incidents demonstrate why it is critically important for CLS/LHS staff to have options to effectively manage dangerous youth and tools to protect themselves when necessary.

