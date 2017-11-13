Stevens Point native competes on national stage

Nina Habada of Stevens Point will be featured on the CMT show 'Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge.'

The show consists of fit women competing in different courses, both physically and mentally draining.

Habada says she jokingly applied, only to get a call back from the show's producer.

She said she hopes to make Central Wisconsin proud.

"The experience was totally unreal, I still think about it everyday," said Habada. "I met a lot of awesome people, a lot of strong women. It was tough competition but it was a lot of fun."

The show was recorded back in August. It airs Nov. 28.

