Gun store owners weigh in on proposal for tighter weapon security

A new proposal requiring gun shop owners to lock their weapons after hours is receiving mixed reactions in Central Wisconsin.

"I don't know that it provides anything at the end of the day for public safety," said Justin Gaiche, the owner of Chase Outdoors in Rothschild.

Chase Outdoors is a larger gun retail spot in the Cedar Creek Mall.

"All I see is a huge expense to us as gun store owners, not only causing us financial problems but also space constraints and issues," he said. "Do I have the actual physical capability of doing that? And if I don't, what do I have to do as a business owner to compensate for that?"

Down the street, Gunsmith Jake is a smaller gun shop.

"We are small and it will have a financial impact on us, but we are much more nimble," said Brooke Schira, one of the shop's owners. "We are able and willing to take extra security measures if that's what the public believes is necessary."

Both stores said they already take several safety precautions to keep their firearms safe.

The bill is still in its very early stages. The lawmaker behind it is still gathering feedback from store owners.