DNR: Nationwide outage of CWD testing kits

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

With less than a week to go before the start of the annual nine-day gun deer season in Wisconsin, the growing threat of chronic wasting disease looms and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said there are no more testing kits.

This season, the DNR is encouraging hunters to test every deer that is harvested so they can keep an eye on the spread of the neurological disease.

But that effort was put on hold when the lab testing the deer ran out of supplies. 

Hunters give samples to the DNR and those samples are sent to the lab from Madison. 

However, the problem is not limited to Wisconsin. There is a nationwide outage. 

"The nationwide shortage actually prompted the manufacturer in France to manufacture more supplies," said DNR Wild Life Health Section Chief, Tami Ryan. "My hope is that they get the supplies in and there won't be too much of a disruption." 

Ryan said the DNR is hoping for the supplies to arrive this week before the start of the gun deer season.

